Alan Deutschman does one of the best jobs I’ve seen in describing what makes W.L. Gore such an innovative company (“ The Fabric of Creativity ,” December 2004). I knew Bill Gore, and my research in recent years has focused on the self-managing or self-organizing system, of which the company that he built is the best example. Alan needs to be congratulated for making what takes place at Gore as understandable and meaningful as possible for an “outsider.”

Today, It Is a Fair Fight

I found Marshall Goldsmith’s column (“It’s Not a Fair Fight If You’re the CEO,” December) spot on, but slightly out of date. Today, employees, boards of directors, and even CEOs know that the role of chief executive has changed from one of an all-knowing and wise honcho to a coach, mentor, and caretaker of the company. Just look at W.L. Gore, elsewhere in the same issue. The atmosphere there is one that encourages mavericks and where management is unconventional and employees challenge everyone — including the boss. While we might be defining two ends of the spectrum, I believe most successful companies lean toward Gore’s philosophy of open communication between employees and the CEO.

Why Microsoft Can’t Innovate

You can liken Microsoft’s situation (“What Money Can’t Buy,” December) to a race. Microsoft shot out in the lead very quickly. But instead of seeing how far it could go, it turned around to face its trailing competitors and tried to see how long it could hold them back. It’s been spending so much time on battling upcoming threats — open source, for example — that it has let other things slip by, as you mentioned in the article. That’s why it’s losing popularity.

As a self-proclaimed “creative” person, “What Money Can’t Buy” confirmed my belief that like love, you can’t buy creativity. The pursuit of creativity with the primary goal of income or profit is a fool’s endeavor. With all of its resources and apparently not much to lose at this point, Microsoft should pursue a bold experiment: Retire its entire R&D staff to a lifetime of paid leisure and recreation — with a long string attached. If they’re truly creative individuals, they will, by innate drive, exercise their innate talents to satisfy their curiosity. If they attain some fortune, Microsoft would get 10%. I think Bill Gates and company would profit handsomely from the many Google-like successes that would likely result.