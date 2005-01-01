The Malcolm Gladwell Reader

What it’s about: How Dockers sold fashion to men by not selling fashion and altered men’s advertising through its campaigns.

Conversation starters: If you’re marketing to men, are you selling to their heads, their hearts, and their groins? Does your advertising talk down to men? Do your ads aimed at men provide too much information for them to process?

“The Pitchman”

October 30, 2000

What it’s about: A profile of Ron Popeil, the infomercial king. Rather than caricaturing him, Gladwell uses Popeil and his family legacy of boardwalk huckstering to teach Madison Avenue lessons it would never have learned in business school.

Conversation starters: If Ron Popeil can wildly succeed without the benefit of focus groups, market research, ad agencies, consultants, and so forth, are we relying too much on our modern marketing techniques? Who’s the star of your ads: your pitchman or your product? How can you integrate product development and marketing to create better products?

“Designs for Working”

December 11, 2000