Exec Meets Blog. Exec Falls in Love.

Here’s a nascent trend with legs: the executive blog. It’s a natural. Corporate bigwigs get to say whatever they want, whenever — and to imagine that everyone is reading. Below, our guide to emerging C-level stylists.

George Soros

Frequency: Suspended since November 3

Shtick: Bush-bashing in the name of world peace

Big idea: “All my experience has taught me that you can’t introduce democracy by military means.”

Pet peeve: George W. Bush

Trash talk: “Bush’s policy in Iraq has made America less secure . . . [and in Israel and Palestine] has been less than benign.”