The Urge To Unbundle

When Courtney Lynch and Angie Morgan launched their leadership consulting firm Lead Star last summer, they knew exactly what they wanted from a public-relations firm: national media exposure. But prospective PR firms quoted monthly retainer fees of up to $15,000 for a broad package of services — and none would guarantee results.

Then Lynch and Morgan found PayPerClip. The newly launched division of a traditional public- relations firm, PayPerClip bases its fees on very specific results — $750, for example, for a mention in a small-market newspaper. PayPerClip promptly landed Lead Star appearances on CNBC and CNNfn. The tab: $8,000.

Welcome to the Itemized Economy, where everything has its price. In more and more industries, customers are demanding (and getting) the opportunity to buy exactly what they want and nothing more. For this, thank the Internet, which has made us all better shoppers. And thank the Wal-Mart phenomenon: These days, we’re all cheapskates in search of a spend-less strategy.

The most telling example of unbundled, results-based pricing, of course, is the pay-per-click advertising industry. Rather than buying an estimated audience, customers of Google and Yahoo’s Overture Services pay only for surfers who actually respond to their ads. In 2001, before Google embraced pay-per-click pricing, it had $86 million in revenue; in the 12 months ending September 30, sales hit $2.7 billion. (PayPerClip, which won’t discuss revenues, went from 65 client placements in August to 161 in November.)

But a la carte pricing is creeping into all sorts of everyday transactions that traditionally have bundled stuff together. We’ve now seen the music, brokerage, and real-estate businesses flirt with — or submit to — itemization. Get your 99-cent U2 download here! Your $5 stock trade! Your $299 open house!

Now mutual funds, too, are questioning whether they should be paying for research and other services through so-called soft dollar commissions; law firms are breaking out charges for partners and associates on their bills. Lawmakers ask cable operators why viewers can’t just subscribe to their favorite channels rather than an 70-channel package.

“[Knowledgeable buyers] will search for sellers who allow them the option of picking and choosing.”

Expect more of the same — in part because technology is forcing it. Comparison shopping once meant driving around to check stores’ selection and pricing. Now buyers on the Internet can mix, match, and price with a few mouse clicks. Inexperienced customers may appreciate the convenience of a package, says University of Mississippi economics professor William Shughart. But knowledgeable purchasers, he says, “will reject bundles that are not the right mix from their point of view. And they will search for other sellers who allow them the option of picking and choosing.”