Jeff Zucker: Think Wild, Think Crazy

[Ed note: In the wake of Zucker’s announcement that he’s leaving NBC, we thought we’d stroll down memory lane…]

Jeff Zucker President, NBC Universal Television Group

Achieving success when you are young is an added burden in some respects. There is always an expectation you will top yourself. That expectation is external, but also internal, especially in my case. Nobody needs to put pressure on me.

A lot of the day is spent putting out fires. People think this job is all glamour, but there are many long hours away from your family.

My least favorite part of the job is all the meetings.

I waste the most time on agents and lawyers.

The biggest surprise has been just how much content we actually produce. It’s more than people realize. There’s never time to watch it all. On a daily basis, we’re producing television shows that don’t air on our network [such as Karen Sisco on ABC]. We’re producing syndicated shows [Jerry Springer]. We’re producing content for radio and the Internet. Our cable reach is huge.

You can never thank people enough.