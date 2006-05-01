It’s the hottest clambake in Hollywood–“a lovefest,” as OnHollywood 2006 modestly promises, between digital media, entertainment studios, telcos, and consumer-electronics brands. Among the speaker short list for this three-day schmooze are biggie execs from Skype, MP3 Tunes, MySpace, EMI, Yahoo, and AOL.

Saturday, May 13

What? Not enough love in L.A.? Well, head on down to Miami’s South Beach for the 47th Clio Awards Festival, celebrating the best in advertising. Don’t just feel the love, bathe in it, as creatives from W+K, Taxi, Saatchi, and the rest troop arm in arm from gala to gala.

Friday, May 19

Think the suits at Sony are nervous? Their $100 million adaptation of The Da Vinci Code may hit theaters today–or it may not. It all hinges on the outcome of a copyright-infringement suit directed at the best-seller’s publisher, Random House, which may or may not get resolved in time.

Sunday, May 21

Commencement-speech season commences. Netflix’s Reed Hastings ordains the freshest crop of MBA grads at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business Greek Theater. Also on tap: Stephen Covey at Southern Utah on May 6. (And Jodie Foster at Penn on May 15!)