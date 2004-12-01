Where does creativity come from? There’s the whole inner-muse thing, but that takes a lot of effort for iffy results. Here’s the real ticket — inspirational paraphernalia from Successories (www.motivation usa.com). Bulk discounts available.
Innovation
“The best way to predict the future . . . is to create it.”
The Essence of Imagination
“What we can easily see is only a small percentage of what is possible. Imagination is having the vision to see what is just below the surface.”
Innovative Performance Award
“The true reward for something well done is to have done it!”
Think Big
“If we’re going to think anyway, we may as well THINK BIG.”
Think Change
“What seems like a ripple today . . . can become the wave of the future.”
Thinking Outside the Box
“Only those who see the invisible can do the impossible.”
The Essence of Leadership
“In the end, leaders are much like eagles. . . . They don’t flock, you find them one at a time.”
