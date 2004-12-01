Where does creativity come from? There’s the whole inner-muse thing, but that takes a lot of effort for iffy results. Here’s the real ticket — inspirational paraphernalia from Successories (www.motivation usa.com). Bulk discounts available.

Innovation

“The best way to predict the future . . . is to create it.”

(Framed poster, $79.99)

The Essence of Imagination

“What we can easily see is only a small percentage of what is possible. Imagination is having the vision to see what is just below the surface.”

(Framed print, $39.99)

Innovative Performance Award

“The true reward for something well done is to have done it!”

(Laser-etched award, $99.99)

Think Big

“If we’re going to think anyway, we may as well THINK BIG.”

(Kinetic sculpture, $39.99)

Think Change

“What seems like a ripple today . . . can become the wave of the future.”

(Framed award, $44.99)

Thinking Outside the Box

“Only those who see the invisible can do the impossible.”

(Kinetic sculpture, $39.99)