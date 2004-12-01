Getting Creative

When time pressure is high, clear out the distractions “At the end of the day today, it hit me as to how creative Katherine and I had been together when we worked away from the telephones, noise, and interruptions. I felt very satisfied with the work we produced.”

React to problems with understanding and help “The team decided to postpone our next review; my software was simply too far behind. Lionel [the team leader] was visibly frustrated by the missed deadline but very supportive once the decision was made.”

Celebrate a good performance in public “In a team meeting, Gene [the team leader] recognized me for work that I did — this felt good and is a motivating factor for me.”

When times are tough, keep team members informed “Jake called to pass along news of a pending organizational change that was much more positive than most of the rumors. I appreciated his call from vacation to let me know of this glimmer of bright light in the sea of uncertainty.”