Fast Forward 2005: 88-90

By David Lidsky

Spotlight: Stuff That Scares Us

It won’t be all fun and games in 2005


88. Script injection infects the Web The next spyware scourge. Instead of a spoofed page, a legit page has just a small portion hijacked, generally a form asking you to submit sensitive personal info. You can learn to avoid phishing — your bank’s not going to be sending you email that’s been translated (badly) from Russian. This is far more insidious.
89. Brand-name adjectives Are you part of the iPodic generation? Is your outfit a bit J. Lo-ish today? Personal names and brands get absorbed as shorthand vernacular much more quickly in a text-messaging world. This used to happen once a generation (Xerox, Kleenex). In a speeded-up culture, any short-term benefits for brand managers may have long-term implications for the value of a trademark.
90. Betty Crocker Pour and Frost Frosting you heat in the microwave and pour over a warm cake. No more waiting for the cake to cool. With the time you’ll save frosting cakes right away, you’ll have more time to schedule that gastric bypass surgery.

