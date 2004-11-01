ReaderSpeak: Everyone Loves Their Own Ideas

There is no such thing as a positive change or a negative change. All change is ultimately both good and bad, depending on your context and perspective. Even a new product rollout or policy initiative with no obvious downside will grate on the nerves of those stuck in the mud. How can we better lead change initiatives if working with people caught in the quicksand of complacency? Keep reading.

Take Two Tablets and…

Almost everyone resists edicts handed down from on high. The last time that was an effective strategy, Moses came down from a mountain with two very large chunks of stone. (In all candor, one could argue that the target audience for that message didn’t do the best job of following His commandments.) Smart leaders leave big holes in their big strategies, places where front-line managers and top-shelf employees can insert their own good ideas. Don’t assume that you lead an army of lemmings. Most people are just waiting for a chance to lead — if not overtly, then by example. Visionaries provide those opportunities, along with support structures that help their team take calculated risks.

Empowerment Is Not Enough

Empowerment is a great concept. Unfortunately, a lot of companies talk the empowerment talk but walk the micromanagement walk. The Baldridge Award-winning Ritz-Carlton hotel chain empowers (and even encourages) any employee at any of its properties to “fix” any guest problem on the spot. Employees are empowered to implement or create any customer satisfaction solution that will cost under $2,000. Ever stayed at a Ritz-Carlton? The commitment to customer service radiates from every employee.

Employee-led change initiatives require that level of empowerment — and then some. Letting your people know that have the power to “fix things” is one thing. Letting them know that they are empowered and encouraged to help tweak your company and develop new products, services and strategies is much more “empowerful.” Mike Abrashoff created that kind of environment on board the U.S.S. Benfold and turned it from the worst ship in the Pacific Fleet into the winner of the prestigious Spokane Trophy, which is awarded to the ship with the best combat readiness in the fleet.

“I asked the people responsible for — or affected by — each department or program, ‘Is there a better way to do things?'” Abrashoff says. Most of the time, there was. After you ask your employees for ideas on product, service or process improvement and develop a history of actually implementing them, you are on the right track. If you create an environment where your people can’t imagine not contributing their ideas and sweat equity, you have created a team that doesn’t need much — if any — coaching.