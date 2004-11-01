Insurgent for President!

Plenty, say Columbia professor David Morey (liberal-to-moderate) and strategist Scott Miller (conservative), coauthors of The Underdog Advantage: Using the Power of Insurgent Strategy to Put Your Business on Top (McGraw Hill, 2004). We let them duke it out.

Fast Company : Who wins this election, incumbent or insurgent?

Morey: The best position to be in is the incumbent who acts like the insurgent. Think of companies such as Microsoft or Verizon. Bush has to do what Bill Gates has done — keep defining an aggressive vision for the future.

Miller: The president has to show that he can still act like an insurgent and not just play defense.

Morey: They both need to control the dialogue, to frame the argument for voters and not let the other do it first. That’s what great companies do — they control the dialogue with their customers and employees.

Miller: In business, insurgents do a great job of reminding consumers what’s at stake. And they have a high level of belief in the product itself. Incumbents just say, “We’ve got a better jingle than they do.” An insurgent would say, “How do I drop napalm on my own position? What would my best customers really love for me to do that would just shake things up?”

Morey: Both campaigns need to move the segment of voters that can still be moved. Both have to play offense. Corporations can learn a lot from politics about playing offense. There’s enormous paralysis out there today. Continued customer centricity is the best indicator of an insurgent.