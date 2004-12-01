Please Displease Me

Will Patrick le Quement take it personally if we say that some of his cars are . . . um . . . well, ugly? “No, of course not,” he says sarcastically. “It’s the same as telling me my son is ugly.”

Renault’s dapper design chief has a wit as guillotine-sharp as the corners on his latest models. And from the French carmaker’s technocenter at Guyancourt near the palaces of Versailles, le Quement is staging a French revolution of unlikely angles and suggestive curves. His risk-taking designs are loved — and loathed — by critics and customers in equal measure. But many of his gambles are paying off, emboldening his fellow executives to take other chances in their audacious bid to make Renault one of the industry’s Big Three.

Americans may remember Renault, which vanished from the U.S. market in 1987, for poor quality and rotten reliability. But in Europe, no one has driven design further or faster in recent years. From Madrid to Munich, if you want to show you’re different, you drive a Renault. And U.S. drivers may soon get their chance to make the same statement.

Le Quement’s work proves that innovation doesn’t necessarily have to be pretty. But it does have to be original. One of the auto industry’s most provocative and uncompromising designers, le Quement has scored huge hits with small cars such as the Clio, Twingo, and now the Megane — a cheeky little compact that has overtaken Volkswagen’s conservatively designed Golf to become western Europe’s best-selling car. He has also served up stylish flops such as the Avantime, an oversized four-seat, pillarless coupe, and the Vel Satis executive sedan.

Critics damn him as principal architect of “uglification” — a confrontational school of design that’s given us such brutes as the BMW 7 series and the Porsche Cayenne. Fans fete him for reviving French style and injecting cars with personality again. Either way, le Quement says, bland, lowest-common-denominator design is the kiss of automotive death; better to anger some potential buyers to win the love of some others. “The future does not belong to designers creating products that do not displease the customer,” he says, citing a J.D. Power and Associates survey that says carmakers that polarize opinion make juicier margins on the cars they sell. The study found that cars that people either love or hate — such as the Chrysler PT Cruiser and Infiniti FX — “sell quicker and at a higher profit margin” than cars that get lukewarm reactions.

Le Quement, 59, learned his trade at Ford Europe, where his signature products included 1982’s seminal Sierra, ridiculed at the time for its jelly-mold shape. Meanwhile, Renault had stalled, bleeding sales with lifeless products. Then-chairman and CEO Raymond Levy recruited le Quement on a hunch that French design could jump-start the company.

Before he took the job, le Quement demanded structural changes in the role of design at Renault. For starters, he told Levy, his department would no longer answer to engineering. Stylists were told they would become full-fledged designers, active from the initial concept to the manufacturing phase. Outside consultants were nixed, and the design team was doubled to more than 350 people. The department took a seat on the executive board. And le Quement answers to no one but the chairman.