Fast Forward 2005: 59-62

Spotlight: On the Move
What will shape our mobile lifestyle in 2005
|Phenom
|What it is
|Our take
|59. The last email refuge disappears
|Workaholic flyers get their wish, thanks to onboard email. Both Boeing and Airbus are building systems into planes. Expect 10% of flights to be Outlook-friendly in 2005.
|Ugh, if we want to sleep. Hooray, if it’s the only time we can get through our inbox without distractions.
|60. Trip Hawkins founder, Digital Chocolate
|The Electronic Arts founder returns with a company that will set the standard for easy-to-use, smart cell-phone programs. Expect to see stuff you can create and share with friends — think virtual gardens — and problem solvers such as digital child pacifiers.
|Hawkins articulates the ethos of the cell-phone lifestyle better than anyone. But he may stumble trying to persuade cautious, plodding carriers to join him.
|61. Ringtones die
|Feeble, unrecognizable renditions of pop tunes announcing incoming calls fade out in favor of MP3-quality songs. One-third of all cell phones will have MP3 tech by the end of next year.
|Will 50 Cent, Ashlee Simpson, and Linkin Park sound better, or will we long for the golden age of the monophonic chip?
|62. MoSoSo
|Think Friendster meets Vindigo. Mobile social software connects people through wireless phones using location-based services. Examples include Wavemarket and Dodgeball.
|Getting relevant info, especially from friends based on where you are, is a cool trend. And it creates ad opportunities. Which could, of course, kill it.