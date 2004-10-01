Balance is Bunk!

The Happy Workaholic

Sigmund Freud suggested it first: Imbalance is part of the human condition. The father of psychoanalysis observed that anxiety is a crucial “signal” function, a response to danger — either external physical danger or internal psychological danger.

That is, anxiety is a central part of our existence. It is a source of creativity and drive; it spurs us to accomplishment. Great leaders, serial innovators, even top sales reps may be driven by a kind of inner demon — the need to prove themselves, to achieve for fear of being worthless (or, as Freud postulated, for fear of castration).

But it’s hard to argue with the result: Such people are incredibly productive. They drive change. And that cuts to the problem with a reductionist view of balance. Simply cutting back on work inevitably fails, because in real life, success in work is predicated on achievement. In a competitive business environment — which is to say, every business environment — leadership requires commitment, passion, and, to be blunt, a lot of time.

This isn’t a cynical argument in favor of clocking the hours — though let’s face it, in some organizations, that pressure is all too real. Rather, building something great, leading change, truly innovating — “it’s like falling in love. You have to abandon yourself to it,” says John Wood. “There’s the risk of inherent contradiction between wanting to do something entrepreneurial and wanting to have balance.”

Wood is 40 years old. He helped build Microsoft’s business in Asia until 1998, when, trekking through Nepal on vacation, he saw villages with few schools and bookless libraries. In response, he started Room to Read, a not-for-profit group that builds schools and libraries and provides books and scholarships to Asian children.

Wood isn’t married, though he does date. He loves biking, running, and the annual trek that he takes with friends through Southern Asia. Mostly, though, he loves Room to Read. He’ll do 11-hour days in his San Francisco office, have a working dinner, then check email late at night. He works seven days a week, year-round.