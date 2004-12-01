Thursday, December 9 Still haven’t nailed the whole corporate-transparency thing? Buck up: The second Business & Human Rights Seminar (www.bhrseminar .org) hits London on December 9. For $878.50, you can learn about human rights from the pros: ABB, the World Bank, and MTV. Um, MTV?

Saturday, December 11

Having washed your hands of guilt, it’s time to celebrate the washing of hands. Hail, the elixir that is antibacterial soap! Through December 11, the nation solemnly observes National Handwashing Awareness Week. C’mon, splurge: Slot in an extra trip to the office loo.

Friday, December 17

Didn’t the Webby Awards fade away with the whole dotcom thing? It turns out, they did not. Entries for the “Oscars of the Internet” are due December 17 (www.webbyawards.com). New categories this year: Best Blog and Best Social Networking Site. See you on the red carpet.

Wednesday, December 29

Synergy — the movie, not the stale buzzword — opens December 29. Dennis Quaid plays a salesguy who, after a corporate takeover, must submit to a new boss half his age who then sleeps with Quaid’s daughter. Just like in real life! This white-collar black comedy may leave you feeling better about your cubicle gig. —