Creme of the Crop

Jon Luther, Dunkin’ Donuts’ CEO, doesn’t look like a man who has a cozy relationship with doughnuts. At 60 years old, he’s a slim, exuberant guy with cropped gray hair and an infectious grin, who professes never to have had a weight problem. Sitting in his office in suburban Boston, surrounded by sports memorabilia and plaques from his sojourn at Popeye’s Chicken and Biscuits, he cradles an old-fashioned Dunkin’ Donuts mug, and confesses a special fondness for the chain’s signature product: ye olde Boston crème doughnut, a confection so beloved in Massachusetts that it’s been named the official state pastry. But these days Luther has more than baked goods on the brain. He’s a man on a mission: to transform the 54-year-old company into a low-cost competitor to Starbucks. We talked to him about the hurdles ahead — and whether, given the toxic aura around high-carb foods like doughnuts, he shouldn’t begin by changing the company’s name.

Fast Company : In the five years you were at Popeye’s, you doubled the size of the company. What made you now want to take on Dunkin’ Donuts?

Jon Luther: I thought: I’ve got one more [turnaround] in me. So I went to Phil Bowen (the CEO of parent company Allied Domecq) and made a pact coming in that there were some things that we needed to do to position us for the future. I’ve learned over time that you have to ask first (laughing). You can’t be a great leader without having someone there with the courage to support you, because they’ve got to fend off all the noise and politics to get you through the rough times. So here we had this beloved brand, Dunkin’ Donuts, that was doing well, but was not well-positioned for tomorrow.

FC : What was the problem?

Luther: We weren’t relevant to our competitive set. You’ve got wellness issues, you’ve got mobility issues, you’ve got portability issues. Besides, nobody’s eating three meals a day anymore — they’re snacking five times a day. We weren’t positioned to meet that demand.

FC : So, what kind of ‘rough times’ did you encounter?

Luther: I started off by selecting my leadership team based on seven values of character — among them trust, integrity, and respect for the team — and seven values of competency. And everybody had to go through that filter. They then picked the officer corps, and they, in turn, picked the director corps based on the same values. Ultimately, every single person in the company was evaluated based on these values. We spent three days at the Embassy Suites in Boston going through this. Ultimately, 211 people left the organization, including 32 directors. They called it “the episode” around here. It was an awful time. But I’m starting to get emails now and people are saying, man, what a difference! Now we have values, and we live the values.