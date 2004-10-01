Fast Take: Long-Distance Leadership

Always Be On Call “I’m time zone agnostic,” says Richard Garnick, CEO of the Americas for Wipro Technologies. Garnick takes calls at 11 p.m. while traveling in India, gets on the phone at 3 a.m. at his home outside Boston, and wakes up at 5 a.m. because business is starting in another region. “I work 24 hours a day,” Garnick says. “There’s always somebody engaged with you.”

Stephen Pratt, CEO of Infosys Consulting, blocks out the beginning and the end of the day for intensive communication with India, which is 12 and a half hours ahead of his local time. Pratt also gets up 5:30 a.m. to check email and see what happened overnight. Driving to work, he answers calls from India on his cell phone. And Pratt finds his Blackberry a must. “It’s key to have mobile email, so you can check email at odd hours without having to log on to your PC,” he says.

Edward Altman, director of TCS America’s media and entertainment practice, asks his employees to keep their cell phones on around the clock — and makes sure that meeting and project schedules work for everybody. He schedules conference calls at 7:30 p.m. for the West Coast, which is 10:30 p.m. on East Coast and 9 a.m. in India — times acceptable to all.

Don’t Get Lost in Translation

English is India’s official language, as well as the working language at most Indian firms, but many American leaders still find their Indian colleagues’ accented English hard to understand. “I try to be as respectful and attentive as I can,” Altman says.

It’s even more confusing if his Indian coworkers speak any of the dozen-or-so local languages and about 100 dialects. Altman was in a conference call when he realized that no matter how hard he tried, he couldn’t understand a word his Indian colleagues were saying. It turned out that they were speaking Hindi. “Stop, guys!” Altman cut in.

Pratt from Infosys has learned to rely more on written words. He frequently digs into his piles of email messages with Indian colleagues if he gets confused. “It’s common for us to communicate through email, so a lot is written down,” Pratt says.

Go Local, Foreign

Altman at TCS hooked himself up with a mentor, Devashis Senapati, a regional manager based in Los Angeles who guides him through the thicket of corporate culture. Altman even takes Senapati along to some meetings to give himself comfort and confidence. “You should be sensitive to culture and relationships that have been built for many years in the company,” Altman says.