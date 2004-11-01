Fast Forward: Sales Marketing

Work out your body and mind with scheduled exercises. Buff body, bright mind. Go the extra rep of sit ups and creative challenges.

Attend theater events to improve your presentation skills. This includes the circus, the opera, and local talent shows and comedy clubs.

Make lists and set idea quotas everyday (5 per day). By the end of the week, you will have at least one new great idea.

Spend time looking at the three biggest business failures of the year. Learn from others mistakes.

Don’t waste energy on should of, could of, would of. This is an expensive waste of money. Just do it!

Lighten up and add humor to your communication. Humans respond well to feeling good. Every business leader should attend an improv or comedy class to fully complete their MBA studies.

Cross-train. Spend time looking at other leaders in obscure industries. You’ll gain new ideas that you can modify to your situation.