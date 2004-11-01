Fast Forward 2005: 76-80

Item What it is Why we’re excited

76. Liquid crystal on silicon TVs (LCOS) Digital projection TV technology from Intel that delivers lighter, brighter pictures and thinner screens while dramatically slashing the price of very large screens. A big-time TV for $1,800 instead of $4,000? Look for us camped out in the Circuit City parking lot. Granted, we’ve been at Circuit City for two years now…

77. Dyson’s space-age vacuum Electrical impulses — no dirty brushes! — generated by a computer chip create a vacuum four times faster and half the size. It can talk, too, in binary code, to tell technicians when there’s something wrong with it. Already available in Japan; hits the States sometime in 2005. Dyson’s new motor is generating interest from aerospace companies, too, making it truly space age. Appliances that communicate! It’s not quite HAL, but HAL never got the dog hair off the space station shag rug either.

78. Oakley’s Thump sunglasses with built-in MP3 Thump will come in 128 MB and 256 MB versions, have a battery life of six hours, and will support both MP3 and WMA audio files. Volume and track controls are on the eye stem. They’re kind of ugly, but Lance Armstrong wore a prototype while winning his sixth Tour De France, so they’re good enough for us.

79. Sony’s PlayStation 3 PS3, expected by the end of 2005, is run by a supercomputer on a chip that is 100 times faster than a Pentium 4. Likely to have a motion sensor and camera so that it can recognize and respond to gestures made by players. If you want a look at the future of computing, gaming shows how technology will make its way into our work and personal lives.