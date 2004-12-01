Microsoft Skills

Q. How do you measure the return on R&D investment?

I don’t know, in any particular year, which parts of our R&D spending have been the most fruitful.

We have a very unusual model in that if I say that something is going to be important . . . like I say that TV in the future will be delivered over an IP network — you know I said that 12 years ago. Well, about eight years went by and nothing happened. Microsoft was spending more than $100 million a year on that R&D, and we were ahead of our time. Well, the market will tell us if we are ahead of our time on that or not, but that’s okay. The real sin for us is if we miss something.

Q. So you can afford to be patient?

Yes. The payoff when you get something right is enough that being a few years early is not a bad thing.

Like pen computing. In the 1990s the venture capitalists all said, “We’re not putting another dime into that.” The time horizon was too long. But the payoff, once you get it right — [someday] every student will be taking notes on a tablet.

Q. Microsoft is often called a “fast follower.”

[Look at] RealOne: We shipped a media player before that company was founded, period.

Google didn’t [do search] first: AltaVista, guys who worked for us, came first. We did many things where we were first. Then we have other areas where we do catch-up, like the browser.