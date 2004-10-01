Tricks for Treats

Seventy-seven years ago, the McKeesport Candy Co. opened in McKeesport, Pennsylvania. Three generations later, it’s still a traditional wholesaler. But it also operates what it bills as the largest online candy store in the world: CandyFavorites.com. Gold Rocks gum, Ear Wax, edible insects — if it’s got dextrose and gum arabic, they probably sell it.

How do you keep a generations-old family company on the leading edge? Jon H. Prince, McKeesport Candy’s owner and a grandson of the founder, borrows his business philosophy from painter Jasper Johns, who once instructed: “Take an object. Do something to it. Do something else to it.” Prince explains, “Everyone who starts to build something has a vision. We’ve had a vision since 1927, but it has to change a little every day.”

Prince says McKeesport has clung to its bedrock values, but it has also been unafraid to innovate in moderation. Here’s how he balances his company’s future with its past.