We Have Met the Enemy…

Randy Kesterson, founder of the Society for Leadership of Change (SLC), has dedicated his career to helping business leaders learn how to manage change more effectively. While serving as VP and COO of Curtiss-Wright Controls Inc., Kesterson helped turn the company around from an initial loss to leading its industry in profitability in 2003. Now the 500-member SLC, Kesterson’s most recent project, which launched in August, serves as an open forum for discussion among leaders heading similar efforts, as well as the exchange of leadership development resources.

While the SLC’s work is interesting and promising, even more interesting is that of the SLC’s nemesis: the Society for the Status Quo (SSQ). Trumpeting slogans like “No change is good change,” and “Why change? We’ve always done it this way,” the SSQ directly challenges and counters the SLC — and the value of its work. The SSQ’s literature lauds the value of tools like “Four Sigma,” which could lead to 20,000 lost articles of mail every hour and 5,000 incorrect surgical operations each week. The SSQ singles out the SLC by name and even links generously to the SLC’s Web site.

Are the people behind the SSQ’s “plenty good” approach to quality serious? Do other leaders really disagree with Kesterson’s work that strongly? No. The SSQ’s Web site was designed and written by Kesterson and his brother to create hype for the SLC — and to look at the lighter side of change and quality improvement. Fast Company checked in with Kesterson to learn more about why creating your own competition is a smart marketing move.

Fast Company : Why is there a need for an organization like the Society for Leadership of Change?

Randy Kesterson: When I was inside the corporate world, I saw that many of the business leaders who reported to me needed to lead change within their organizations, whether it would be increase sales, improve customer service, or reduce cost, but they didn’t really know how to go about it. What I saw lacking within that corporate environment, and also in the outside world, was an organization exclusively focused on the leadership of change. There are countless for-profit consulting firms and training organizations, many of which seem to emphasize one tool or one philosophy. There was a need for an organization, an open forum for the sharing of the best tools, practices, and philosophies for leading change.

FC : How do members interact and collaborate?

Kesterson: They can access forums where they can interact with change leaders from around the world. They have access to a quarterly newsletter and an online career center with jobs related to change management. It’s a very inexpensive way to stay up to date on the latest techniques, whether in healthcare, banking, manufacture, or any other sector.