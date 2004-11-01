Fast Forward 2005: 91-95

Who Background A Headhunter’s Take

91. Bill McComb president of McNeil Consumer & Specialty Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson Helped build J&J’s over-the-counter division, which includes Tylenol and Imodium A-D. Recently unveiled new mint-flavored Tylenol. “He’s simply one of the most brilliant marketing minds around. He has a reputation for delivering results and for being an out-of-the-box thinker. Quite un-J&J, in the positive sense.”

92. Deborah Henretta president of global baby care, Procter & Gamble At P&G since 1999, Henretta turned the flagging baby-care business into a $5 billion powerhouse. “She’s very competitive and very strategic in terms of marketing innovation. As a leader, she’s big on bringing together an integrated business team. She’s driven and intense, but very people sensitive.”

93. Dara Khosrowshahi EVP and CFO, InterActiveCorp On the frontline of Barry Diller’s far-flung compendium of Internet companies “He’s wildly productive and is the kind of person who doesn’t need to take center stage to be noticed. I’d like to see him take over a General Motors or General Mills — one of those sleepy cultures that’s ready for a major enema.”

94. Kathy Marinello president and CEO, GE Fleet Services Since 2002, she’s run a $300 million division in a $20 billion business; sole woman in team of 10 leading GE Commercial Finance. “She’s an incredible deal maker — anytime she puts two and two together, she gets five. You can count on Kathy to give you the undiluted truth. But not to kill you with it. She could run AmEx if she wanted to, or be the next Jamie Dimon [of J.P. Morgan].”