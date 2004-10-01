advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Bar-Coding: Claude Fenstermaker

By Paul Lukas1 minute Read

When the Uniform Code Council recently decided America should accept the international standard 13-digit bar code, Claude Fenstermaker wasn’t fazed. It’ll be child’s play compared to what he endured when the original 12-digit format was introduced 30 years ago.

Fenstermaker is manager of the Marsh Supermarket in Troy, Ohio, where a 10-pack of Wrigley’s Juicy Fruit gum was the first bar-coded product to be scanned for sale, in 1974. “I thought it was pretty amazing,” says Fenstermaker, a 21-year-old assistant manager at the time.

But he got a lesson in the system’s early limitations: Since most manufacturers hadn’t yet printed bar codes on packages, Fenstermaker had to manually apply bar-code stickers to several thousand products a week — not exactly the labor-saving effect proponents had promised. “It occasionally got a bit tedious,” he says diplomatically.

Fenstermaker celebrated the inaugural scan’s 30th anniversary with UPC Bar Code Day in his store. He even brought the original cashier out of retirement — appropriate, since he’s skeptical of self-checkout registers. “I think the consumer prefers that personal touch,” he says. Which may be the first time bar codes have been equated with personal service.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life