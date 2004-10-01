The Check-Clearing Quagmire

If companies can move millions of dollars in electronic instants, how come it still takes a week for your Manhattan bank to deduct $22.89 from your account after your cousin in L.A. deposits the check you sent? Answer: His bank has to fly the slip of paper cross-country to your bank so clerks there can look it over. The process isn’t just ridiculously costly. It almost brought down the U.S. financial system. After September 11, when air traffic was halted, planes couldn’t fly checks, so checks couldn’t clear. The Federal Reserve had to pump billions into the banking system to keep it going.