The Realist-Idealist Dilemma

In an unexpected way, it may have been the most telling speech of George W. Bush’s presidency — less for what he said than for how his words reflected on himself.

“Ronald Reagan matched an optimistic temperament with bold, persistent action. [He] was optimistic about the great promise of economic reform, and he acted to restore the reward and spirit of enterprise. He was optimistic that a strong America could advance the peace, and he acted to build the strength that that mission required. He was optimistic that liberty would thrive wherever it was planted, and he acted to defend liberty wherever it was threatened.”

The president, of course, was mourning the passing of Reagan, his political and philosophical idol. Even with the embellishment such occasions demand, Bush’s interpretation was essentially correct: Reagan was a leader whose actions followed consistently from a positive worldview. Politics and policies aside, that consistency was what made him an effective and, to many, a respected leader.

Could Bush say the same of himself? Granted, evaluating the quality of his leadership at this stage in his uncompleted presidency is risky. But we know this: The president has an implementation problem. It is a problem defined in part by a lack of moral courage, by an apparent unwillingness to commit, as Reagan did, to a consistent vision. Lacking such courage, he has lost trust.

Bush has vacillated between contradictory approaches to leadership: realism and idealism. Realists believe that most people are evil and, therefore, do whatever it takes to maintain power and protect the interests of their nations or organizations. Faced with a crisis, they respond depending on how they read the situation. In contrast, idealists, like Reagan, believe that most people are good and that the world can be made a better place if leaders adhere to inviolable values. In crises, idealists stick with principles.

The difference is not a matter of politics. Henry Kissinger advised Richard Nixon, for example, that idealism was to blame for America’s troubles in Vietnam: A realist to the bone, he argued that Americans should have stayed out of Vietnam because we had no political or economic interests in the region. Yet Margaret Thatcher, though likewise a conservative, rejected such value-free realpolitik: A leader, she said, must constantly change strategies, tactics, and policies to meet contingencies, but nevah compromise principles. To her, freedom was a value worth fighting for at all times.

Realists and idealists can both be effective leaders. But one cannot be both at once. And that cuts to the heart of Bush’s problem. In the international arena, he first offered realist arguments for invading Iraq (the threat posed by weapons of mass destruction), then switched to idealist motivations (bringing democracy to the Mideast). Domestically, he pushed the idealist notion that taxes should be reduced to shrink government — but later suggested, realistically, that a tax cut would act as an antirecession stimulus.