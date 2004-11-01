Fast Forward 2005: 25-27

Spotlight: Perks
The stuff employers will offer to keep us happy next year Item
|What it is
|Item
|Our take
|25. Customized health plans
|A derivative of the consumer-driven health plan (company-funded spending pool combined with high deductible) with more employee choice as to the deductible and discretionary services.
|Places more burden on the employee to be an efficient health-care consumer. More companies will offer it, though, because it saves them money.
|26. Corporate chaplains
|As spirituality in the workplace grows, more companies will offer some kind of spiritual adviser for employees.
|What’s next? The DaVinci Code as the hot management guide? The Ten Commandments as corporate mission statement?
|27. Vacation accrual transfer
|You leave Company A with four weeks’ vacation available; new employer, Company B, carries over your unused time.
|Sounds too good to be true, but with employers increasingly interested in nonsalary benefits, expect to see more of it.