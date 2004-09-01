“We can go forward with confidence and resolve, or we can turn back to the dangerous illusion that terrorists are not plotting and outlaw regimes are no threat to us. . . . We’ve not come all this way, through tragedy and trial and war, only to falter and leave our work unfinished.”

“There’s going to be ample time for the American people to assess whether or not I made good calls, whether or not I used good judgment. . . . I’m a war president. I make decisions here in the Oval Office in foreign policy matters with war on my mind. And again, I wish it wasn’t true . . . [but] the American people need to know they’ve got a president who sees the world the way it is.”

“This nation is prosperous and strong; yet we need to remember that our greatest strength is in the hearts and souls of our fellow citizens. We’re strong because of the values we try to live: courage and compassion, reverence and integrity.”

“You know, it wasn’t so long ago people had doubts about America. They had doubts about our character, they had doubts about our capacity to meet a serious challenge or to serve something greater than self-interest. But Americans gave their answer loud and clear. I’ve seen the unselfish courage of our troops. I’ve seen the heroism of Americans in the face of danger. I’ve seen the spirit of service and compassion renewed in our country.”