Fast Forward 2005: 7 – 11

Spotlight: Cubicle Culture
Life in the water-cooler world in 2005
|Item
|What it is
|Our take
|7. Tiered work spaces
|An office plan in which the height of the floor increases the farther you are from a window, so more desk denizens can enjoy sunshine.
|Natural light equals happy workers. But watch out for your shins.
|8. Max Barry’s Company
|A satiric novel due out next fall featuring a company “so huge that nobody who works for it knows what it actually does.” Stir into motion the angle-players, bureaucrats, and suck-ups after merciless layoffs. Let the follies begin.
|Barry’s cult novels Syrup and Jennifer Government established him as a gifted business satirist. Expect more informed viciousness about the hierarchies we endure.
|9. Conference room cafe
|Sitting down in a conference room immediately creates a hierarchy, and big projectors emphasize content over people. Solution: Barstool-like seats replace chairs to foster egalitarianism, and mini-displays replace a single screen.
|If you want to collaborate, you need a conducive environment. So our meeting spaces copy the best ideas from our social hangouts like cafes and bars. The usual, bartender!
|10. Desk-friendly food
|Cup-holder food is passe. Expect to see products designed to be eaten at our desk. Lender’s, for example, has a single bagel with cream cheese, knife, and napkin, all in the same pack.
|IT departments, already used to degunking keyboards, shudder. Will keyboards start to feature a toaster-oven-style crumb tray?
|11. Granny chic
|Casual is out, bare skin is out; tweed, pearls, and brooches are in.
|Look on the bright side: No more uncomfortable conversations with coworkers whose low-rise jeans don’t rise quite enough.