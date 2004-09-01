Battling Billionaires

Title The Apprentice 2 The Benefactor The Billionaire

Personality Tie-in Donald Trump, real estate mogul (at least he plays one on TV) Mark Cuban, Broadcast.com founder; Dallas Mavericks owner Sir Richard Branson, billionaire-Brit; Virgin Group founder

Network NBC, early September ABC, September 13 Fox, sometime in November

Premise Throw together 18 telegenic young backstabbers competing to run a Trump company for one year (last year’s pay: $250,000). Mark Cuban is giving away a million bucks to the person scoring highest in a series of high-metabolism management tasks. Contestants, vying for an as-yet-unannounced prize, get to re-create the mogul’s life in a series of international adventures.

Leadership philosophy Survival of the fittest Survival of the loudest Survival of the unabashed

Trash Talk “You’ll have 100 people trying to do shows a little bit like us. . . . It’s not going to be easy to duplicate,” Trump told the Chicago Sun-Times. “[We’ll be] nothing like The Apprentice,” Cuban blogs. “Because Donald, we are not alike in any way.” For one, Cuban’s hair is real. “Trump’s whole approach was ‘Don’t trust your best friend,’ ” Branson told the New York Post. “I don’t believe that’s correct.”