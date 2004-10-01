Balance is Bunk!

The Book of Life

Do we throw up our hands then? We can’t do everything, but neither can we retreat from the things that are important. How do we make work and life happen on our terms?

The short answer is, we don’t entirely. But there are saner ways to confront the problem. One is rooted in the short term. In their interviews and surveys, Nash and Stevenson learned that successful professionals who were also happy had found ways to “switch and link” — to switch the focus of their full attention with lightning speed among activities and people in different realms.

David Zelman, a psychotherapist and executive coach, sees this as a crucial skill successful people must learn. “Can you leave the office in the office? Can you give someone outside the office the same attention you gave your CEO? If you can give your children or your spouse 100% of your attention, even for a brief period, it goes way longer than compromising and giving them some time because you think you should.”

The other solution is more about structure. It forces us to take a long-term view. Give up on the promise of balance at any point in time. Instead, consider a life and career as a portfolio. In each chapter, we have different responsibilities and priorities: children, home, travel, aging relatives. We face a corresponding variety of roles and opportunities on the job: a big project, moving up the managerial hierarchy, consulting, a startup, a top leadership role.

Balance, for what the word is worth, then becomes a lifelong quest — balance among chapters rather than within each chapter. “It gets in people’s heads that the ultimate goal is a 50-50 split between work and life,” says work-life consultant Cali Williams Yost. “But there are times when I’ve happily devoted 80% of my time to work — and other times when I couldn’t.” The tough part is recognizing the chapters for what they are — just temporary episodes that together make up a coherent and satisfying whole.

That’s why Sharkey finds her current manic lifestyle acceptable — because, she says, “this is just one chapter in my life.” The opportunity to fix and build a business at AOL — and to create something that brings lasting value to women and families — is, she believes, worth the frenzy and the compromises. “I feel like I have so much to contribute. I have to leverage myself and contribute in the way I can.”