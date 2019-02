Also, if you’ve experienced a situation that demanded courage in your work, share your story. We’ll feature some of the best submissions online in the future.

Your Name

Email Address

Courageous Leader

Organization

Additional Commentary

Share Your Story

In what situation did you show the most courage while on the job? What’s the most difficult business decision you’ve ever had to make? When have you been called on to be brave under fire on behalf of your colleagues, your team, your company — and your customers?