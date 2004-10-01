Balance is Bunk!

The Superman Trap

For many, the great fallacy is not that we aspire to accomplishment but that we aspire to everything else, too. Unwilling to prioritize among things that all seem important, we instead invent for ourselves the possibility of having everything.

In part, this is the inevitable result of the rush of women into the workforce and the proliferation of two-income families. Can any couple facing two full-time jobs, kids, aging parents, groceries, the dog, the bills, and telemarketers at dinnertime expect anything but all stress, all the time?

But it’s not just demographics; it’s also desire. If women’s inner voices in 1963 were saying, as feminist writer Betty Friedan surmised then, “I want something more than my husband and my children and my home,” then today many (and many men, too) are saying something different: “I want it all.”

So it is that Tina Sharkey, AOL’s senior vice president of life management and community, finds herself on a plane two or three days a week, taking photos of her meal, the flight attendants, everything, so her two young kids will know what she does.

Sharkey’s routine seems, to many who know her, mind-boggling. She and her husband, fully employed entrepreneur Seth Goldstein, live with their kids in New York. But many of her 250 employees are at AOL’s Dulles, Virginia, headquarters. So she spends one or two nights a week at a hotel nearby. Even at home, her workday is a whirl; she typically breaks at 6 p.m. to go home but is back online from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. As “chief everything officer” of her family, as she puts it, Sharkey coordinates the children’s care and family meals, and participates in what school functions she can.

She is an extraordinary woman who evinces both intensity and empathy. But her regimen poses a trap for the rest of us. If we work hard enough, we imagine, we can do anything — and, therefore, everything. “Balance is misleading people,” says Laura Nash, who with Howard Stevenson surveyed hundreds of professionals for their new book, Just Enough: Tools for Creating Success in Your Work and Life (John Wiley & Sons, 2004). “The problem is, they’re looking for a magic bullet, a one-stop solution.” It is a peculiarly American quest for perfection, for “a solution in achievements.”