Passion in business demands passion. . . . I expect people who work for me to yell at me. . . . If you don’t care enough about our product, customer, company, employee, whatever it may be, to step up and let me have it when I’m screwing up, then you don’t care enough to be here.

I hate to lose in anything I do. I love to work with people who hate to lose. I want to be around people who get sick and can’t sleep when things don’t go well — people who won’t go to sleep until problems are solved.

Always ask yourself how someone could preempt your products or service. How can they put you out of business? Is it price? Is it service? Is it ease of use? No product is perfect, and if there are good competitors in your market, they will figure out how to abuse you.

Always run your business like you are going to be competing with Microsoft. . . . I ask myself every week what I would do if [it] entered any of my businesses. If you are ready to compete with Microsoft, you [can] compete with anyone else.

There are no shortcuts. You have to work hard and try to put yourself in a position where if luck strikes, you can see the opportunity and take advantage of it. . . . Everyone tells you how they are going to be “special,” but few do the work to get there.

I used to wear a suit . . . every day. I worked hard so I wouldn’t have to. I bought a big house so I could throw a football and play Wiffle ball in it, rather than show it off. I don’t play golf, I work out. I don’t have an entourage, I have friends.