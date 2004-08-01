The Labor-Shortage Myth

Want to feel extra cheerful about your career prospects? Take a look at recent pronouncements from the U.S. Census Bureau, the General Accounting Office, the National Bureau of Economic Research, and the Conference Board, all duly reported by a host of newspapers and magazines. “The Coming Job Boom,” proclaims Business 2.0. Yep, there’s a labor shortage coming!

That would be a big deal. Workers, especially skilled workers, could expect higher wages and better perks. Employers would have to recast their hiring and retention strategies — and indeed, many are already doing so. The ramifications for economic policy and investing would be profound.

Just one problem: It’s not happening — and it’s not likely to happen. Rather, it’s an overblown theory, fed by questionable assumptions, that has gained credibility through sheer repetition.

Here’s the Cliff Notes version of the labor-shortage argument: The workforce is aging. By 2015, nearly one-fifth of workers will be over age 55. Around then, huge throngs of baby boomers will begin retiring to Florida (or wherever), leaving the much smaller “baby bust” generation unable to fill all those jobs. The past three months of strong job and wage growth in the United States, proponents would say, is a preview of things to come.

“The year 2011, when boomers begin to retire, will be when we’ll start to notice the tightness in the labor markets, and that’s likely to become a pretty perpetual condition from here on out,” says Justin Heet, a research fellow at the conservative Hudson Institute, a contributing author of the book Workforce 2020, and author of the follow-up report, “Beyond Workforce 2020.” By the year 2030, avers a GAO report entitled “Older Workers,” “the United States could experience a labor shortage of 35 million workers.” Says David T. Ellwood, a respected Harvard professor of government: “CEOs, labor leaders, community leaders, all came to the unanimous conclusion that we will have a worker gap that is a very serious one.”

But that argument rests on several logical flaws. First, folks are working longer. The typical retirement age in the United States today is 62, not 55, says Brigitte Madrian, a professor of financial gerontology at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. After declining for decades, the labor-force participation rate for Americans aged 65 to 69 jumped to 26.1% in 2002 from 21.9% in 1994, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, with a comparable increase for folks 70 to 74. The AARP reports that half of its 35 million members (50 and over) are still working today. More telling, it says that more than 80% of baby boomers it surveyed plan to work well into their seventies.

Boomers, who have always identified themselves more with work and career than did previous generations, are likely to explore alternatives to traditional retirement, such as second careers or cutting back on hours rather than giving up work completely. In a very practical sense, they have to: Their life expectancies have climbed past 77 at the same time that health-care costs have skyrocketed and savings rates have plummeted.