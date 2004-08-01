Inside the Mind of Jeff Bezos

On the morning of Thursday, March 6, 2003, Jeff Bezos chartered an Aerospatiale Gazelle helicopter in the remote reaches of southwest Texas. He knew the mountainous area from his teenage years, when he spent summers at his grandfather’s ranch: At the Lazy G, he castrated and branded cattle, worked on a Caterpillar tractor, and laid pipes. Now he was interested in buying his own ranch. The chopper flew near Cathedral Mountain, a monumental pile of eroded rock rising sharply from the high plains to a peak of 6,860 feet. The stony soil below was covered by dense forests of live oak, Douglas fir, aspen, maple, ponderosa pine, madrone, Arizona cypress, and juniper. Bezos rode with his executive assistant, Elizabeth Korrell, as the chopper was piloted by a local legend, Charles “Cheater” Bella. The veteran airman had flown in Rambo III, and survived a crash into New Mexico’s Organ Mountains. He’d even been hijacked in 1988, when a woman aimed a gun at him and forced him to land in the New Mexico State Penitentiary to break out her inmate husband.

That morning in March 2003, while carrying the richest and arguably most renowned passenger of his long career, Cheater nearly lost control of the copter in the powerful winds. He brought it to a quick landing, but the main rotor sliced into a cedar tree. The airframe split, and the helicopter rolled over and finally settled in the shallow waters of Calamity Creek. The copter was destroyed, but its passengers used their cell phones to call for help, and the U.S. Border Patrol sent a rescue party.

One year later, back at Amazon.com’s headquarters in Seattle, Bezos shows no sign of the minor head laceration he was hospitalized for — and no emotional trauma either. “People say that your life races before your eyes,” he says. “This particular accident happened slowly enough that we had a few seconds to contemplate it.” He lets out one of his famously booming laughs. Bezos’s laugh is like a streak of exclamation points. He laughs much the way a businessman from an earlier era might have slapped your back or pounded the table. But it’s a backslap that would break three of your ribs, and a table-pounding that might chop a wooden desk in half like a bravura karate stunt.

“I have to say, nothing extremely profound flashed through my head in those few seconds. My main thought was, This is such a silly way to die.” He laughs and laughs and laughs. “It wasn’t life-changing in any major way. I’ve learned a fairly tactical lesson from it, I’m afraid. The biggest takeaway is: Avoid helicopters whenever possible! They’re not as reliable as fixed-wing aircraft.” Then he laughs hysterically, as though his brush with death were the funniest thing imaginable.

It’s tempting but too facile to dismiss Bezos as a guy enjoying a charmed life. His boundless optimism is matched only by his outrageous good luck. The chopper accident was just the latest hairy episode he has survived in nine years as founder and chief executive officer of Amazon. Back in 1997, when the book barons at Barnes & Noble launched their rival Web site, Forrester Research chief George Colony famously predicted that Bezos’s little venture was “Amazon.toast.” A lot of people in the press and on Wall Street — and inside the company as well — thought the critic was correct. But Bezos flourished. Later, when the collective delusion of the 1990s finally ended, Amazon’s shares fell from $100 to $6. Bezos remained sanguine. “Jeff irrepressibly casts every challenge as an opportunity,” says his longtime friend Linda Stone, a former executive at Apple and Microsoft.

Now Bezos has been vindicated once more. The company posted its first full-year profit in 2003. It’s on track for nearly $7 billion in sales and $400 million in earnings. The stock has revived to $50 a share, giving the company a market value of $21 billion. Amazon is one of the handful of Web pioneers — along with eBay, Yahoo, and Google — that have endured as pillars of the Internet. And Bezos is the only founder in that bunch who’s still running his company as the CEO. He’s the only one to make the notoriously hard transition from the visionary of a small startup to the boss of thousands of employees.

Has he been lucky? “Extraordinarily,” he says. It couldn’t have happened without “planetary alignment,” he explains. But luck isn’t all. Bezos’s success also springs from his ideas about running companies and creating innovation. His thinking is farsighted and intuitive. But it’s all too easy to be distracted by his quirky, hyperbolic personality and not see what he’s really up to. You have to look beyond the popular image of Bezos the goofy geek, the wacky PR stuntman who recently played tennis with Anna Kournikova on a makeshift court at Grand Central Terminal for charity — and to publicize the debut of Kournikova’s new sports bra on Amazon. And you have to get past his reputation within the industry as the ultimate quant jock, the by-the-numbers boss who supposedly wants to measure everything with spreadsheets, and base all decisions on data, not judgment or instinct.