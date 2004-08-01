How Can This Brand Be Better? : Contest Rules

How to Enter/Eligibility: To enter, go to the Web page for this Contest, located on this Web site {//www.fastcompany.com} (the “Web Site”), and complete and submit the registration/entry form as instructed, submitting at least one complete brand repositioning strategy statement to qualify; one (1) entry per person. Entries must be received no later than 5 p.m. ET, Friday, Aug. 13, 2004. Only entries submitted electronically to the Web site in accordance with these rules will be eligible for consideration. Entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of the entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or organization (e.g., business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address. Contest is open to all legal residents of the United States and Canada (except Quebec), except employees of Gruner + Jahr USA Publishing (“G+J”), its parent, subsidiary and affiliate companies, its advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate families of the foregoing employees. Entries must be original to entrant and not be submitted to or published by any other publication. Winning entry may be published in any medium by G+J without additional compensation to winner. Entries cannot be acknowledged and become the property of G+J upon receipt. Submission of entries constitutes permission for G+J to publish entry in the magazine and on fastcompany.com and use entrant’s email address and other submitted information for purposes of marketing and promotion.

Selection of Winner: From all eligible entries received, Fast Company will select winner based on the potential impact, practicality, and promise of submitted rebranding strategy statements, on or about Aug. 27, 2004. The decision of the judges is final in all matters. Winner will be notified by electronic mail on or about Sept. 3, 2004. Winner must reply with all contact information requested in the notification within ten (10) days from the date notification was sent, or another winner may be selected.

Prizes: The winner will receive a three (3)-hour telephone branding consultation with Karen Post, author of Brain Tattoos: Creating Unique Brands That Stick in Your Customers’ Minds (approximate retail value $600) and a free, signed copy of the book (approximate retail value $17.95). The total approximate retail value of all prizes awarded is $617.95. All other expenses, including any travel expenses if the winner requests a face-to-face consultation instead of a telephone consultation, as well as all federal, state and local taxes, are winner’s sole responsibility. No transfer or substitution of prizes except at G+J’s sole discretion. Winner may be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility/publicity and liability release to be returned within ten (10) days from the date it was sent, or another winner may be selected.

Limitations of Liability/Reserved Rights: Neither G+J, nor its parent, subsidiary or affiliate companies, nor its promotional agencies shall have any obligation or responsibility with regard to (i) entries that contain inaccurate information or do not comply with these rules, (ii) entries, prize claims or notifications that are lost, late, incomplete, illegible, unintelligible, damaged or otherwise not received by the intended recipient, in whole or in part, due to computer or technical error of any kind, (iii) telephone, electronic, hardware, software, network, Internet or computer malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or (iv) any damages or losses of any kind caused by any prize or resulting from acceptance, possession or use of any prize. Sponsors, in their sole discretion, reserve the right to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process or the operation of this Web site or otherwise violating these rules. Sponsors further reserve the right to cancel, terminate or modify this Contest if this Contest cannot be completed as planned because of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort.

Miscellaneous: The winner’s name, as well as a list of other noteworthy entries, will be posted on the Web Site on or about Aug. 27, 2004. Contest subject to all federal, state and local laws and regulations; void where prohibited or restricted by law.

Back to How Can This Brand Be Better?