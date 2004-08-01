60 Seconds with Mona Williams

Mona Williams may have the toughest PR job around: As Wal-Mart’s VP of corporate communications, she must defend the world’s biggest company — and one of the most private — against charges of unfair labor practices and economic tyranny. The retailer has launched “reputation” ads featuring employees and has begun responding more to critical press. Williams discussed the new glasnost.

Fast Company : How do you deal with criticism?

Williams: First, we determine if the criticism is valid or if it’s generated by people who are simply looking out for their own self-interest. We’ve found that there is some of both. Where it is valid, we learn from it and become a better company. . . . We became the number-one company on the Fortune 500 two years ago. We became an especially big target at that point, and we spent a few months just saying, “Whoa, what is this? This isn’t right.”

FC: How do you think TV viewers react to ads about satisfied employees paid for by Wal-Mart?

Williams: Our reputation is that we are a very honest, ethical company, and our associates tell our story better than anyone. We’re encouraging them to do just that. I think they’re very believable.

FC: So individual employees are being called upon to communicate to the public?

Williams: They’re not being called upon. So much of the negative criticism is simply inaccurate, that it hurts our feelings.