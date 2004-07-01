Ah, to Be Young and Underpaid…

Summer interns are in season. And while you may have to fight the urge to swat them occasionally, admit it: You can’t help feeling a twinge of jealousy. Spend the summer test-driving a career and going out for drinks? Sounds good to us. In the interest of living vicariously, here’s the scoop (with help from Princeton Review) on some intriguing opportunities.

Academy of Television Arts & Sciences

Dough: $4,000

Work: Interns are placed at studios and other Hollywood joints where they help actual animators and writers.

Perks: A midsummer awards gala and “certificates of achievement.”

Northwestern Mutual Financial Network

Dough: Commissions

Work: Get licensed, then it’s off to sell! One guy made $54,000! Downside: If your heart’s not in insurance, you won’t make squat.

Perk: A “very classy” shindig in Milwaukee.

National Tropical Botanical Garden

Dough: Minimum wage

Work: The operative word here is “tropical” — you labor in a carefully cultivated garden on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

Perks: Gee, let’s think: luaus, sun, lush landscapes, Pacific Ocean.

Electronic Arts

Dough: Variable

Work: This one’s all about making cool video games. Interns toil with mentors, and usually get credits for their work.

Perk: The getting-paid-to-play-video-games-all-summer aspect.