Word Constellations

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The Visual Thesaurus, by Thinkmap Inc., maps relationships among words in three dimensions, rotating to reveal the entire universe of related words. It’s like the class know-it-all, but more fun: Placing the cursor over a word (colored by part of speech) reveals its meaning; placing it between words shows how they are related. Clicking on a meaning reorders the universe with the new word at the center. Online subscriptions are $11.95 a year (www.visualthesaurus.com).

