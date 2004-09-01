No Secrets

The Most Effective Organization in the U.S.: Leadership Secrets of the Salvation Army (Crown Business, 2001)

“All organizations are composed of people . . . who don’t abandon their individual needs and hopes when they come together.”

The Leadership Secrets of Colin Powell (McGraw-Hill, 2002)

“Leaders who care more about being liked . . . hurt both their own credibility and their organization’s performance.”

29 Leadership Secrets From Jack Welch (McGraw-Hill, 2002)

“Tomorrow’s leaders must raise issues, debate them, and resolve them.”

The Leadership Secrets of Santa Claus (The Walk the Talk Co., 2003)