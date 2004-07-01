Thinking Outside The Cup

Fast Take: Redefining your Business

To Howard Schultz, Starbucks isn’t in the coffee business. It’s in the people business. Once you start looking at things that way, the horizons get a lot wider. Here’s Schultz’s guide to contemplating life beyond the cup.

Think like an athlete.

Whenever you reach a plateau, it’s time to rethink. If you’re number one or number two in your category, maybe it’s time to reconsider the category in which you compete: Create a broader definition of the industry, and develop a new plan to conquer it.

Team up with like-minded partners.

Hear Music and Don MacKinnon approach their business the same way Starbucks does: Customer interaction is vital, intimacy is important, and the shopping experience is everything. That’s what made launching a music service together smart, not crazy.

Dream big.

A corollary to finding a new industry definition: Make its boundaries as wide as possible. “We have the potential to become the most recognizable and respected brand in the world,” Schultz says. Not the biggest coffee company but the biggest brand, period. “When you’re building a business, you have to dream as big as you can possibly imagine — otherwise, what’s the point?”

Stay small.

Everyone loves the convenience of a widely available product or service; no one likes to feel anonymous. Even as Starbucks goes global, adding new products and new businesses, Schultz and his team strive to maintain the intimacy and personalized feel of every single Starbucks encounter. “Our biggest challenge is to get big but stay small,” he says.

Fast Take: A Coffee-Klatsch with Mr. Schultz

Words of wisdom from the architect of Starbucks’ phenomenal success: