Masters of Design: Arnold Wasserman

Chairman, The Idea Factory

By Alison Overholt2 minute Read

A mentor as well as a master, Arnold Wasserman has held positions as varied as vice president of corporate industrial design at Xerox, dean of the Pratt Institute’s School of Design, and senior fellow at Ideo. He has done as much as anyone to promote the notion that design is a process for solving problems. Nothing demonstrates that more than one of Wasserman’s current challenges: leading Singapore’s ministry of education through a top-to-bottom redesign of the nation’s rigidly structured education system. The goal: to design an innovation strategy that will push creativity throughout Singapore’s schools. Says Sara L. Beckman, senior lecturer at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business: “Arnold’s work in Singapore crowns a career [devoted to] the thoughtful evolution of what it means to design.”

