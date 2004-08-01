By the Book Leadership

“A completely charming and captivating novel that actually has a lot to suggest about client service and lateral thinking.”

A young boy’s coming-of-age story in pre-apartheid South Africa.

“The story of a young English boy in 1930s South Africa who finds himself an outcast at a young age, but through wit, grit, and a little mysticism, overcomes enormous obstacles to achieve greatness. His credo, ‘First with the head and then the heart, that’s how a man stays ahead from the start,’ is one I think of often. This book also demonstrates that no matter how large your ambitions are from the start, you can actually achieve more than your wildest dreams.”

Kim Clark

Dean of the Faculty

Harvard Business School

The Killer Angels

By Michael Shaara

McKay, 1974

A historical novel revisiting the three days of the Battle of Gettysburg through the eyes of the soldiers and generals.

“This is an inspiring, powerful book about leadership. It taught me enduring principles for leading a group of people to achieve extraordinary things in the face of daunting challenges.”