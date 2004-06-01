A Jolt from the Past

It’s nearly 1 a.m., and I’m having, like, major flashbacks to the 1980s: The Cosby Show is on Nick-at-Nite, there’s a half-eaten pizza on the couch, and I just picked up some Jolt. But this is chewing gum, not cola. Yes, my favorite retro brand (slogan: “All the sugar, twice the caffeine!”) is back. New Jersey-based GumRunners LLC licensed both the Jolt name and the caffeine kick, then tossed in some ginseng and turned out a terrific- tasting gum. Two pieces equal a cup of coffee– so, a pack later, I’m wired enough to stay up for the back-to-back episodes of Wings at 3 a.m. I’m partial to Jolt’s Icy Mint flavor, but there’s Spearmint, too. Jolt Caffeine Energy Gum is $1.49 per pack at convenience stores or online (www.joltgum.com). For the full retro effect, you can still buy Jolt cola.