In Indy’s Pits, It’s More than Speed

You can’t be in faster company than the pit crews at the Indianapolis 500. With 33 cars screaming around rain-slicked asphalt at 220 miles per hour, the only constant is change. To win the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” a racing team’s pit crew needs to be as finely tuned as the car it services.

“Something as simple as not getting the fuel hose plugged in can drop you from first place to 16th,” says Jeff Simon, crew chief for Tony Kanaan, who finished second in the 2004 Indy. Drivers get the glory, but only if their crews can switch tires, top off tanks, and avoid being run over in less than 15 seconds.

Gearheads weren’t the only spectators locked in on Indy’s pits this year. Executives such as Centrix CEO Bob Sutton, a sponsor of a Rahal/Letterman car driven by Vitor Meira, study crew dynamics as models for their own executive teams. His take: “If one little thing goes wrong, the car can just stop, so dedication to teamwork is really significant.” Here’s how to get your team meshing like a six-speed transmission.