Why would anyone want to be a police officer in Iraq? It’s dangerous, no question. But there has never been a problem recruiting. We’re training 5,000 new officers every eight weeks.

Obviously, one reason is the pay: $220 a month is a lot here. But most officers say they want to serve their country. They want to build a better Iraq. Their nation has such potential; fulfilling it requires security, and they want to be part of that.

I’ve served in Bosnia, in Kosovo, and in Northern Ireland — and I’ve never encountered anything as challenging as here. The scale, the sheer number of moving parts, the difficulty of communicating, and the danger of physically getting around the place — nothing is easy in Iraq. But you can’t not do it.

And you can do it if you’ve got good people. We were late to recognize that without an effective police force, we’re going to be here a lot longer. But now we have 500 international police advisers and 200 police trainers. The FBI and DEA have arrived to teach intelligence. We’ve put 23,000 officers through leadership courses at three different levels.

Our advisers have particularly challenging jobs. They’re out in the field, in police stations all the time, sitting by the police chiefs, taking them through tough times. They advise on basic operations: how to do a roster system, how to look after prisoners, how to do a stop and search. But they also offer partnership and friendship that’s just as crucial.

We have a guy in Najaf, Gerry Poradzisz, a former New York policeman. Since April, he has been living in a tent with no air-conditioning. He’s at risk of getting mortared, and he has to move with the military in armored Humvees. And he’s loving it, totally involved.

The police chief in Najaf, Ghalib Al-Jazairi, has an incredibly important job. We nearly faced operational failure there, and we only regained control in early June. Al-Jazairi is an ex-military officer, a tough bloke, direct and very brave. But it’s a lonely position. He’s in constant danger, trying to police a city of 1 million and never knowing when the place is going to erupt again.