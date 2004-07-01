How Do You Steer This Thing? !

Biker impresarios Paul Teutul and his son Paul Jr. love to go fast. But not this fast.

In a year, the Teutuls (known to fans as Senior and Paulie) have gone from small-time custom-motorcycle builders at Orange County Choppers in upstate New York to pop icons as stars of the reality-TV series American Chopper, now the Discovery Channel’s top-ranked series.

But with overnight fame has come a tangled web of business decisions. Building bikes — that’s the easy part. Riding herd on their OCC brand is the real challenge. “We can’t hold on tight enough,” says Paul Sr., huffing in his trademark style. “Big, big decisions,” Paulie chimes in. “And believe me when I tell you, any little deal you come into, everybody wants to own you.”

Apparel and merchandise now make up 60% of OCC’s revenue. The distinctive OCC logo has been plastered on everything from T-shirts to hats to lunch boxes, and now Schwinn’s new Sting-Ray bicycle. And the Teutuls themselves are front men for AOL.

The Teutuls have a hot brand. They just have to decide how to leverage it for the long haul, without, as Paulie says, “burning it out.”

We recruited three experts to weigh in.

Scott Lucas, weekend biker and managing director at Interbrand, a brand consultancy