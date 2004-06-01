Is it any wonder that astrology gets a bad rap? Check out these less-than-dead-on forecasts from Astrology.com.
Ted Turner
founder, CNN and TNT
Born: November 19, 1938, Cincinnati, Ohio
Scorpio
“You tend to get involved in the helping professions or in activities where your efforts are hidden, behind the scenes. . . . Asserting yourself or getting up in front of an audience may be exceedingly uncomfortable.”
Richard Branson
CEO, Virgin Group
Born: July 19, 1950, London, England
Cancer
“Serious and emotionally reserved, you were probably never an exuberant, playful child, and you rarely express yourself in a spontaneous, childlike manner. . . .You avoid extremism and favor a . . . moderate approach to living.”
Rupert Murdoch
CEO, News Corp. Ltd.
Born: March 11, 1931, Melbourne, Australia
Pisces
“You sympathize with the needy, the disadvantaged, the misfits of society. You are capable of giving selflessly, living a life of . . . compassionate service to others, as a healer, physician, social worker, or minister.”
Bill Gates
chairman, Microsoft
Born: October 28, 1955, Seattle, Washington
Scorpio
“You tend to feel out of place in the world, with no solid sense of security. You often live in the private world of your imagination and though you may have a very rich inner life, you tend not to actualize or do anything productive with it.”