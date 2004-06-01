Is it any wonder that astrology gets a bad rap? Check out these less-than-dead-on forecasts from Astrology.com.

Ted Turner

founder, CNN and TNT

Born: November 19, 1938, Cincinnati, Ohio

Scorpio

“You tend to get involved in the helping professions or in activities where your efforts are hidden, behind the scenes. . . . Asserting yourself or getting up in front of an audience may be exceedingly uncomfortable.”

Richard Branson

CEO, Virgin Group

Born: July 19, 1950, London, England

Cancer

“Serious and emotionally reserved, you were probably never an exuberant, playful child, and you rarely express yourself in a spontaneous, childlike manner. . . .You avoid extremism and favor a . . . moderate approach to living.”

Rupert Murdoch

CEO, News Corp. Ltd.

Born: March 11, 1931, Melbourne, Australia

Pisces

“You sympathize with the needy, the disadvantaged, the misfits of society. You are capable of giving selflessly, living a life of . . . compassionate service to others, as a healer, physician, social worker, or minister.”