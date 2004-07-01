The Privacy Arms Race

In the 1830s, workers at New England’s textile mills lived in company houses, worked in company factories, and worshipped at the company church. Attendance was mandatory. Milton Hershey and Henry Ford are both famous for having hired detectives to keep an eye on their employees outside of work. Ford even created his own sociological department, staffed by 50 inspectors who kept tabs on autoworkers’ behavior off the job. Misbehave, and your wallet got a little lighter come payday.

So why are we surprised when, generations later, employers do their darnedest to invade our privacy? This is as it has always been: Bosses, more or less in the name of productivity, pursue as much information as possible about their workers, and employees try to dodge the prying eye. It’s an unending, escalating arms race between the control freaks and the goof-offs.

Today, the war has gone high-tech. Office drones are likely to have their Internet travels, emails, and instant messages monitored, and perhaps their every keystroke logged. Global-positioning systems track long-haul truckers’ speed violations, unnecessary pit stops, and circuitous routes. Car salesmen are fitted with RFID tags to keep tabs on their test drives.

Well, bravo for technology — and for those industrious bosses! They are, after all, just playing by the rules. The problem is that the rules haven’t kept up with the means. The last significant update to workplace privacy law was passed by Congress in 1986. Since then, wireless communication, email, and the Internet have moved the privacy war into the legal no-man’s-land of the digital world.

Which leaves us confronting, slack-jawed, such innovators as Stellar Internet Monitoring LLC. Stellar, a startup in Naples, Florida, sells a Web-based application that tracks employee Internet use to the tenth of a second. Bosses can log on anywhere, via the Internet, pull up graphs detailing the time you dedicated to eTrade and MulletsGalore.com — and calculate the cost of those minutes in wasted pay.

Such a service, it seems, is not a tough sell. “We’re not doing any calling,” says president Don Innis. “People are calling us.” Toby Dutter, vice president of Indianhead Insurance Agency Inc., in Wisconsin, called Stellar after his IT consultant told him it might be a smart move. He found that 25% of his 40 employees were abusing policies, particularly with instant messaging. “I’d always read about wasted time,” he says. “Didn’t think we had it because we’re so busy. Found out [I was] wrong. We don’t have a problem anymore.”

Gulp. In 1997, 15% of large U.S. companies monitored employees’ email, according to the American Management Association. Today, it’s 52% — and much higher than that in the technology sector. In part, the surge is a reaction to heightened regulatory scrutiny in the post-Enron era. The in-the-know employer just wants to make sure he’s staying out of Eliot Spitzer’s way.